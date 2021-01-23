On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McNeese St. 74, Houston Baptist 71

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:16 pm
MCNEESE ST. (7-8)

Feazell 5-10 0-0 10, Rosario 6-9 5-5 17, Kuxhausen 5-11 2-2 15, Lawson 6-10 0-1 13, Warren 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 3-8 2-2 9, Bush 1-4 0-0 2, Francois 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 29-60 9-10 74.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-12)

Iyeyemi 6-7 5-5 17, Janacek 2-7 0-0 5, Long 6-12 0-0 16, Tse 1-3 0-0 2, Castro 5-11 2-2 16, Boothman 3-8 0-0 7, Gomes 1-2 0-0 2, Dalton 1-1 0-1 2, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Pierre 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-8 71.

Halftime_McNeese St. 38-29. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 7-21 (Kuxhausen 3-8, Francois 2-6, Lawson 1-2, Scott 1-4, Bush 0-1), Houston Baptist 10-28 (Castro 4-6, Long 4-8, Boothman 1-5, Janacek 1-6, Pierre 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_McNeese St. 29 (Feazell 9), Houston Baptist 26 (Iyeyemi 5). Assists_McNeese St. 15 (Lawson 6), Houston Baptist 20 (Castro 6). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 14, Houston Baptist 15. A_140 (1,000).

