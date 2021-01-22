McNeese St., HBU look to end streaks

McNeese State (6-8, 0-6) vs. Houston Baptist (2-11, 1-4)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks to extend McNeese State’s conference losing streak to eight games. McNeese State’s last Southland win came against the Lamar Cardinals 70-66 on March 7, 2020. Houston Baptist lost 92-83 loss at home against Nicholls State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: McNeese State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen, Carlos Rosario and Collin Warren have combined to account for 65 percent of all Cowboys points this season, though their output has dropped to 33 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 78 points per game and allowed 81.8 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 60 points scored and 88 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has directly created 48 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cowboys are 0-8 when they score 88 points or fewer and 6-0 when they exceed 88 points. The Huskies are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 83 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys are 1-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 86.9 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys seventh among Division I teams. The Houston Baptist defense has allowed 83.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 290th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.