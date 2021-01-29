McNeese St., Lamar meet in conference play

McNeese State (7-9, 1-7) vs. Lamar (3-11, 2-4)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes meet as McNeese State takes on Lamar. McNeese State fell short in a 76-69 game at Nicholls State on Wednesday. Lamar lost 102-72 to Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Avery Sullivan, Quinlan Bennett and Ellis Jefferson have combined to score 40 percent of Lamar’s points this season. For McNeese State, Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen and Carlos Rosario have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all McNeese State scoring, including 76 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cowboys have scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 83.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 60 points scored and 88.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-5 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 69 points. The Cardinals are 0-10 when allowing 66 or more points and 3-1 when holding opponents below 66.

BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State’s Kuxhausen has attempted 131 3-pointers and connected on 42.7 percent of them, and is 11 for 23 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 84.9 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys eighth among Division I teams. The Lamar defense has allowed 76.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 260th overall).

