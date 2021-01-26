Memphis 76, SMU 72

SMU (8-3)

Chargois 3-8 0-0 8, Hunt 5-11 0-0 10, Jasey 1-2 1-1 3, Bandoumel 4-8 2-2 13, Davis 4-14 0-0 8, Jolly 6-8 0-1 15, Anei 2-2 2-2 7, McNeill 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Douglas 1-1 0-0 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 5-6 72.

MEMPHIS (9-5)

Williams 3-7 2-4 10, Cisse 5-7 0-3 10, Hardaway 1-3 0-0 3, Nolley 4-7 1-1 12, Quinones 2-7 3-6 8, Lomax 4-6 6-11 14, Jeffries 5-7 0-0 12, Ellis 2-7 0-0 5, Baugh 0-1 0-0 0, Dandridge 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 12-25 76.

Halftime_Memphis 34-31. 3-Point Goals_SMU 11-25 (Bandoumel 3-5, Jolly 3-5, Chargois 2-4, Anei 1-1, Douglas 1-1, Smith 1-1, McNeill 0-1, Hunt 0-2, Davis 0-5), Memphis 10-21 (Nolley 3-5, Jeffries 2-3, Williams 2-3, Hardaway 1-2, Quinones 1-3, Ellis 1-4, Lomax 0-1). Fouled Out_Jolly, Anei. Rebounds_SMU 26 (Jasey 6), Memphis 29 (Cisse 10). Assists_SMU 15 (Davis 6), Memphis 13 (Lomax 5). Total Fouls_SMU 22, Memphis 13. A_2,157 (18,119).

