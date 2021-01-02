On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Memphis and Los Angeles meet in conference showdown

By The Associated Press
January 2, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles Lakers (4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis finished 34-39 overall and went 20-17 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies shot 46.8% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.6 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (left ankle), Alex Caruso: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens