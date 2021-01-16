On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Memphis’ health concerns cancels game at No. 16 USF women

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:40 pm
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers have canceled their Sunday game at No. 16 South Florida, choosing not to play because of health and safety concerns.

Memphis (2-7) announced the decision Saturday.

American Athletic Conference policy gives the final decision to play specific games — or not — with the individual teams. Conference officials are working to determine how the game will be classified.

This is the sixth Memphis women’s game this season affected by health and safety concerns. The Tigers had all games against SMU canceled with games against Southern Illinois on Nov. 29, UCF on Dec. 30 and Wichita State on Jan. 13 postponed.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

The Tigers lost 67-58 to USF on Dec. 16 in Memphis. Their next game now will be Wednesday at Cincinnati.

___

For AP women’s basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration