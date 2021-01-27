Memphis looks to sweep SMU

Memphis (9-5, 5-2) vs. SMU (8-3, 4-3)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU seeks revenge on Memphis after dropping the first matchup in Memphis. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the Tigers outshot SMU from the field 50.9 percent to 48.3 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers on their way to a 76-72 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Kendric Davis is averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists to lead the way for the Mustangs. Complementing Davis is Feron Hunt, who is producing 12 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Landers Nolley II, who is averaging 12.8 points.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Tigers have given up just 60.3 points per game to American Athletic Conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 64.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. Davis has 30 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Mustangs are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 3-3 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Tigers are 7-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 2-5 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mustangs. SMU has an assist on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Memphis has assists on 55 of 84 field goals (65.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked first among AAC teams with an average of 78.5 points per game.

