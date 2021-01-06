Trending:
Memphis QB White wins Campbell Trophy as top scholar-athlete

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 12:01 pm
Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.

White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation. As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

The sixth-year senior is working on a doctorate in liberal studies. He came to Memphis as a graduate transfer after earning a business degree in three years at Arizona State and then earned a master’s in sports administration in one year at Memphis.

White passed for 3,380 yards this season and 31 touchdowns.

Previous Campbell Trophy winners include Tennessee’s Peyton Manning and Florida’s Tim Tebow. Last year’s winner was Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/hub/college-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

