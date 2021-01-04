Trending:
MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 5:06 pm
< a min read
      

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (29) 10-0 797 1
2. Baylor (3) 9-0 771 2
3. Villanova 8-1 726 3
4. Texas 8-1 694 9
5. Creighton 8-2 587 10
6. Kansas 8-2 583 4
7. Iowa 9-2 575 11
8. Tennessee 7-1 541 6
9. Michigan 9-0 529 15
10. Iowa 9-2 524 7
11. Houston 8-1 464 5
12. Illinois 8-3 435 16
13. Missouri 7-1 387 12
14. Rutgers 7-2 351 13
15. Oregon 8-1 320 17
16. West Virginia 8-3 314 8
17. Minnesota 10-2 289 24
18. Clemson 8-1 235 NR
19. Texas Tech 8-3 197 14
20. Virginia Tech 8-1 151 NR
21. Virginia 5-2 108 24
22. Florida State 5-2 104 19
23. Saint Louis 7-1 87 NR
24. Duke 3-2 85 NR
25. Louisville 7-1 69 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Michigan State (7-3); No. 20 Xavier (8-2); No. 20 Ohio State (8-3); No. 22 Northwestern (6-3); No. 23 San Diego State (6-2).

Others Receiving Votes:

Northwestern (6-3) 64; Florida (5-1) 62; Michigan State (7-3) 59; Ohio State (8-3) 58; Oklahoma State (7-2) 50; UCLA (7-2) 42; Drake (12-0) 30; San Diego State (6-2) 22; Arkansas (9-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-1) 11; Colorado (7-3) 11; Boise State (8-1) 11; Xavier (8-2) 10; Connecticut (4-1) 10; Seton Hall (8-4) 6; Saint Mary’s (9-2) 5; Oklahoma (6-2) 3; Tulsa (6-3) 2; Southern California (6-2) 2; Colorado State (6-1) 2; Alabama (7-3) 2; SMU (6-1) 1; Loyola-Chicago (7-2) 1.

