FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (29) 12-0 797 1 2. Baylor (3) 11-0 771 2 3. Villanova 8-1 722 3 4. Texas 10-1 703 4 5. Michigan 10-0 599 9 6. Creighton 10-2 597 5 7. Kansas 10-2 587 6 8. Iowa 11-2 586 7 9. Wisconsin 10-2 556 10 10. Tennessee 9-1 535 8 11. Houston 10-1 496 11 12. Clemson 9-1 374 18 13. Illinois 7-2 347 12 14. West Virginia 9-4 272 16 15. Texas Tech 9-4 255 19 16. Missouri 7-2 243 13 17. Oregon 9-2 205 15 18. Louisvile 8-1 192 25 19. Minnesota 10-4 166 17 20. Virginia Tech 9-2 162 20 21. UCLA 9-2 148 NR 22. Virginia 7-2 147 21 23. Duke 5-2 124 24 24. Saint Louis 7-1 114 23 25. Alabama 9-3 114 NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Rutgers (7-4); No. 22 Florida State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (9-3) 112; Connecticut (6-1) 91; Rutgers (7-4) 68; Florida State (5-2) 67; Southern California (8-2) 44; Colorado (8-3) 37; Xavier (10-2) 31; Drake (13-0) 29; Boise State (10-1) 29; San Diego State (9-2) 22; Stanford (8-3) 18; Oklahoma State (8-3) 16; Michigan State (8-4) 13; Arkansas (10-2) 8; Richmond (9-3) 2; Seton Hall (9-5) 1.

