FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (29)
|12-0
|797
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|11-0
|771
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|722
|3
|4. Texas
|10-1
|703
|4
|5. Michigan
|10-0
|599
|9
|6. Creighton
|10-2
|597
|5
|7. Kansas
|10-2
|587
|6
|8. Iowa
|11-2
|586
|7
|9. Wisconsin
|10-2
|556
|10
|10. Tennessee
|9-1
|535
|8
|11. Houston
|10-1
|496
|11
|12. Clemson
|9-1
|374
|18
|13. Illinois
|7-2
|347
|12
|14. West Virginia
|9-4
|272
|16
|15. Texas Tech
|9-4
|255
|19
|16. Missouri
|7-2
|243
|13
|17. Oregon
|9-2
|205
|15
|18. Louisvile
|8-1
|192
|25
|19. Minnesota
|10-4
|166
|17
|20. Virginia Tech
|9-2
|162
|20
|21. UCLA
|9-2
|148
|NR
|22. Virginia
|7-2
|147
|21
|23. Duke
|5-2
|124
|24
|24. Saint Louis
|7-1
|114
|23
|25. Alabama
|9-3
|114
|NR
Dropped out: No. 14 Rutgers (7-4); No. 22 Florida State (5-2).
Others receiving votes: Ohio State (9-3) 112; Connecticut (6-1) 91; Rutgers (7-4) 68; Florida State (5-2) 67; Southern California (8-2) 44; Colorado (8-3) 37; Xavier (10-2) 31; Drake (13-0) 29; Boise State (10-1) 29; San Diego State (9-2) 22; Stanford (8-3) 18; Oklahoma State (8-3) 16; Michigan State (8-4) 13; Arkansas (10-2) 8; Richmond (9-3) 2; Seton Hall (9-5) 1.
