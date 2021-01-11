On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 3:51 pm
FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (29) 12-0 797 1
2. Baylor (3) 11-0 771 2
3. Villanova 8-1 722 3
4. Texas 10-1 703 4
5. Michigan 10-0 599 9
6. Creighton 10-2 597 5
7. Kansas 10-2 587 6
8. Iowa 11-2 586 7
9. Wisconsin 10-2 556 10
10. Tennessee 9-1 535 8
11. Houston 10-1 496 11
12. Clemson 9-1 374 18
13. Illinois 7-2 347 12
14. West Virginia 9-4 272 16
15. Texas Tech 9-4 255 19
16. Missouri 7-2 243 13
17. Oregon 9-2 205 15
18. Louisvile 8-1 192 25
19. Minnesota 10-4 166 17
20. Virginia Tech 9-2 162 20
21. UCLA 9-2 148 NR
22. Virginia 7-2 147 21
23. Duke 5-2 124 24
24. Saint Louis 7-1 114 23
25. Alabama 9-3 114 NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Rutgers (7-4); No. 22 Florida State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (9-3) 112; Connecticut (6-1) 91; Rutgers (7-4) 68; Florida State (5-2) 67; Southern California (8-2) 44; Colorado (8-3) 37; Xavier (10-2) 31; Drake (13-0) 29; Boise State (10-1) 29; San Diego State (9-2) 22; Stanford (8-3) 18; Oklahoma State (8-3) 16; Michigan State (8-4) 13; Arkansas (10-2) 8; Richmond (9-3) 2; Seton Hall (9-5) 1.

