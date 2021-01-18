On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 5:28 pm
< a min read
      

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 14-0 772 1
2. Baylor (3) 12-0 747 2
3. Villanova 8-1 708 3
4. Iowa 12-2 659 8
5. Texas 11-2 612 4
6. Tennessee 10-1 598 10
7. Michigan 11-1 587 5
8. Houston 11-1 550 1
9. Kansas 10-3 490 7
10. Wisconsin 11-3 424 9
11. Creighton 10-3 372 6
12. Virginia 9-2 362 22
13. Texas Tech 11-4 327 15
14. Virginia Tech 11-2 274 20
15. West Virginia 9-4 272 14
16. Alabama 11-3 264 24
17. Minnesota 11-4 257 19
18. Ohio State 11-3 234 NR
19. Missouri 8-2 228 16
20. UCLA 11-2 210 21
21. Oregon 9-2 189 17
22. Clemson 9-2 154 12
23. Colorado 11-3 111 NR
24. Illinois 9-5 110 13
25. Florida State 7-2 85 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisville (9-2); No. 23 Duke (5-3); No. 24 Saint Louis (7-1).

Others receiving Votes: Louisville (9-2) 84; Connecticut (7-1) 82; Saint Louis (7-1) 66; Southern California (11-2) 58; Oklahoma State (9-3) 53; Duke (5-3) 36; Boise State (12-1) 28; Drake (13-0) 20; Xavier (10-2) 16; LSU (10-2) 14; Richmond (9-3) 9; Michigan State (8-4) 4; San Diego State (9-4) 3; Toledo (11-4) 2; Belmont (14-1) 2; Tulsa (8-4) 1; Rutgers (7-5) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. Darrell Walker of Arkansas State could not be reached before the deadline.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration