FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (28)
|14-0
|772
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|12-0
|747
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|708
|3
|4. Iowa
|12-2
|659
|8
|5. Texas
|11-2
|612
|4
|6. Tennessee
|10-1
|598
|10
|7. Michigan
|11-1
|587
|5
|8. Houston
|11-1
|550
|1
|9. Kansas
|10-3
|490
|7
|10. Wisconsin
|11-3
|424
|9
|11. Creighton
|10-3
|372
|6
|12. Virginia
|9-2
|362
|22
|13. Texas Tech
|11-4
|327
|15
|14. Virginia Tech
|11-2
|274
|20
|15. West Virginia
|9-4
|272
|14
|16. Alabama
|11-3
|264
|24
|17. Minnesota
|11-4
|257
|19
|18. Ohio State
|11-3
|234
|NR
|19. Missouri
|8-2
|228
|16
|20. UCLA
|11-2
|210
|21
|21. Oregon
|9-2
|189
|17
|22. Clemson
|9-2
|154
|12
|23. Colorado
|11-3
|111
|NR
|24. Illinois
|9-5
|110
|13
|25. Florida State
|7-2
|85
|NR
Dropped out: No. 18 Louisville (9-2); No. 23 Duke (5-3); No. 24 Saint Louis (7-1).
Others receiving Votes: Louisville (9-2) 84; Connecticut (7-1) 82; Saint Louis (7-1) 66; Southern California (11-2) 58; Oklahoma State (9-3) 53; Duke (5-3) 36; Boise State (12-1) 28; Drake (13-0) 20; Xavier (10-2) 16; LSU (10-2) 14; Richmond (9-3) 9; Michigan State (8-4) 4; San Diego State (9-4) 3; Toledo (11-4) 2; Belmont (14-1) 2; Tulsa (8-4) 1; Rutgers (7-5) 1.
Note: One ballot is missing. Darrell Walker of Arkansas State could not be reached before the deadline.
