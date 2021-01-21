Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-7)
Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 2, Square 4-9 3-4 11, Baker 3-6 0-0 7, Jenkins 2-15 0-0 5, Rush 2-7 0-0 5, Powell 4-9 6-7 15, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Dadika 1-3 0-0 2, Munden 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 19-59 9-12 51.
MERRIMACK (2-3)
Minor 5-8 1-3 11, Derring 6-12 2-2 19, Watkins 3-8 4-4 10, Jensen 3-5 0-0 8, Reid 3-11 0-0 6, McKoy 2-2 1-2 5, Edmead 0-2 1-2 1, Isaacson 1-1 0-0 2, Helwig 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 9-13 62.
Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 4-16 (Baker 1-2, Jenkins 1-4, Rush 1-4, Powell 1-5, Munden 0-1), Merrimack 7-27 (Derring 5-10, Jensen 2-4, Edmead 0-1, Helwig 0-1, Watkins 0-3, Reid 0-8). Fouled Out_Square. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 32 (Powell 7), Merrimack 34 (Minor 10). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 5 (Baker 2), Merrimack 12 (Minor, Reid 3). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 13, Merrimack 14.
