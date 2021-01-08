Merrimack looks to sweep Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (2-4, 2-3) vs. Merrimack (1-0, 1-0)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart seeks revenge on Merrimack after dropping the first matchup in North Andover. The teams last met on Jan. 7, when the Warriors outshot Sacred Heart 56.9 percent to 48.4 percent and recorded 10 fewer turnovers en route to a seven-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Sacred Heart has relied heavily on its freshmen. Tyler Thomas, Aaron Clarke, Bryce Johnson and Matas Spokas have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Pioneers points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Thomas has accounted for 43 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with Merrimack sweeping the series.

