Miami 80, Clemson 71

CLEMSON (8-2)
Robinson 4-6 0-0 8, Bennett 1-2 0-0 2, Elliott 7-12 3-5 17, Spray 1-7 1-1 3, Washington 7-14 8-10 22, Cherry 3-3 1-2 7, Hank 0-2 1-2 1, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 1-2 2-5 4, Meertens 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-7 2-2 5, Hipp 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 18-27 71
MIAMI (5-3)
Harden 3-7 3-4 9, Mbandu 3-8 1-1 7, Banks 9-13 0-0 20, Marshall 8-17 0-1 19, Mason 4-13 0-0 8, Huston 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 4-5 2-2 10, Erjavec 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2 0-0 0, Gony 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-71 8-10 80
|Clemson
|14
|13
|17
|27
|—
|71
|Miami
|20
|21
|17
|22
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Clemson 1-21 (Elliott 0-3, Spray 0-6, Washington 0-2, Thomas 1-7, Hipp 0-3), Miami 6-24 (Harden 0-3, Mbandu 0-1, Banks 2-3, Marshall 3-9, Mason 0-2, Erjavec 1-3, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2, Gony 0-1). Assists_Clemson 14 (Washington 4), Miami 16 (Mbandu 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 32 (Washington 4-8), Miami 45 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Clemson 15, Miami 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
