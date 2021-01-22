Miami, E. Michigan meet in conference play

Miami (6-4, 3-2) vs. Eastern Michigan (4-6, 1-5)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays host to Miami in a MAC matchup. Miami easily beat Bowling Green by 19 at home in its last outing. Eastern Michigan lost 92-77 on the road against Buffalo in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Dalonte Brown, Mekhi Lairy, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all RedHawks points over the team’s last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The RedHawks have scored 83.3 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 65.8 per game they managed over four non-conference games.DOMINANT DALONTE: Brown has connected on 41.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Eastern Michigan is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Miami has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 15 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all MAC teams. The RedHawks have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season.

