Miami (Ohio) 81, Ball St. 71

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 9:44 pm
BALL ST. (6-6)

Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Hendriks 2-4 0-0 4, Bumbalough 2-6 2-2 8, El-Amin 5-11 6-6 17, Walton 4-9 9-9 17, Huggins 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 2-10 2-2 6, Gunn 3-3 0-0 9, Acree 0-0 0-0 0, Suokas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 19-19 71.

MIAMI (OHIO) (5-4)

Brown 6-14 3-4 17, McNamara 1-3 3-4 5, Grant 3-7 2-2 9, Lairy 1-5 10-14 12, White 1-5 2-2 5, Coleman-Lands 3-8 2-3 10, Beck 6-10 5-7 17, Jovic 2-4 0-2 6, Ayah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 27-38 81.

Halftime_Ball St. 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 8-19 (Gunn 3-3, Bumbalough 2-4, Thomas 2-5, El-Amin 1-4, Coleman 0-3), Miami (Ohio) 8-22 (Jovic 2-3, Brown 2-5, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Grant 1-3, White 1-3, Beck 0-1, Lairy 0-2). Fouled Out_Thomas, Huggins. Rebounds_Ball St. 32 (Walton 10), Miami (Ohio) 30 (Beck 11). Assists_Ball St. 14 (Bumbalough 5), Miami (Ohio) 14 (Lairy 5). Total Fouls_Ball St. 26, Miami (Ohio) 17.

