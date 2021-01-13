On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Michigan hires Mike Hart as running back mentor

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 8:06 pm
< a min read
      

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired former running back Mike Hart to be the program’s running back mentor.

The Wolverines announced the move Wednesday. Hart is Michigan’s career rushing leader, and he was the running backs coach at Indiana for the past four seasons.

“I am excited about the addition of Mike Hart to our offensive coaching staff,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Mike is a great coach and Michigan man who has shown the ability to develop and elevate the performance of the running backs that he has mentored.”

Hart was a 2018 nominee for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

“Michigan has always held a special place in my heart,” Hart said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration