Michigan State promotes Tillman to cornerbacks coach

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 6:22 pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Travares Tillman has been promoted to cornerbacks coach.

The school announced the move Thursday. Tillman joined coach Mel Tucker’s staff last season as a senior defensive assistant.

Harlon Barnett will transition from cornerbacks to secondary coach.

Tillman came to Michigan State with Tucker after spending one season as a defensive backs coach at Colorado in 2019. He previously was at Georgia for three seasons and worked with Tucker there as well.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

