Middle Tenn. seeks revenge on Southern Miss

Middle Tennessee (3-6, 1-2) vs. Southern Miss (6-6, 2-3)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee seeks revenge on Southern Miss after dropping the first matchup in Hattiesburg. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Golden Eagles outshot Middle Tennessee 50 percent to 29.5 percent and had 10 fewer turnovers en route to a 30-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Southern Miss’ Tyler Stevenson has averaged 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while Jaron Pierre Jr. has put up 10.3 points and four rebounds. For the Blue Raiders, Jordan Davis has averaged 11.1 points while Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss has put up 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 67.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 31 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss has an assist on 33 of 83 field goals (39.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Middle Tennessee has assists on 26 of 63 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Southern Miss has held opposing teams to 62.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CUSA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.