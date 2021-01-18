On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Miller carries UNC Greensboro past The Citadel 87-73

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had a season-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 87-73 on Monday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (9-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). Mohammed Abdulsalam added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Hayden Brown had 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-3, 1-3). Kaiden Rice added 12 points and six rebounds, and Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain