On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Miller-Moore, Lever lift Grand Canyon past Bethesda 121-62

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:39 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Sean Miller-Moore and Alessandro Lever scored 19 points apiece as Grand Canyon routed Bethesda 121-62 on Friday night. Asbjorn Midtgaard added 17 points for the Antelopes. Lever also had nine rebounds, while Midtgaard posted nine rebounds.

Rashad Smith had 13 points for Grand Canyon (7-3).

It was the first time this season Grand Canyon scored at least 100 points.

Grand Canyon posted a season-high 31 assists. Meanwhile, the Antelopes forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Grand Canyon scored 67 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Steve Wooten had 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Flames, who have now lost 10 straight games to start the season. He also had eight turnovers. Justin Clark added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration