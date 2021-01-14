On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Miller scores 18 to lead UNC Greensboro past Samford 87-63

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:54 pm
< a min read
      

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Miller registered 18 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 87-63 on Thursday night.

A.J. McGinnis and Kaleb Hunter each scored 13 points for UNC Greensboro (7-5, 2-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight points and nine rebounds.

UNC Greensboro scored a season-high 51 second-half points, breaking open what had been a five-point game at halftime.

Christian Guess had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-3), the only scorer to reach double figures. Samford shot 32% for the game (20 of 63) and were 5 of 26 from distance.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration