Milwaukee 81, Cleveland St. 80, OT

MILWAUKEE (6-5)
Coleman 1-4 0-0 3, Wilbourn 3-6 2-2 8, Gholston 6-13 7-8 21, Lucas 11-19 6-6 31, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Newby 1-3 8-8 10, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 1-2 3-6 5, Hancock 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 26-30 81.
CLEVELAND ST. (10-5)
Johnson 4-7 1-2 9, Beaudion 2-5 5-6 10, Gomillion 5-10 3-6 13, Patton 6-16 6-7 18, Hodge 5-14 0-0 14, Greene 5-6 0-2 13, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Oglesby 0-2 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-0 1-2 1, Woodrich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 16-25 80.
Halftime_Cleveland St. 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 7-25 (Lucas 3-7, Gholston 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Hancock 0-1, Wilbourn 0-1, Brown 0-2, Newby 0-2, Taylor 0-2), Cleveland St. 8-19 (Hodge 4-8, Greene 3-4, Beaudion 1-2, Oglesby 0-1, Patton 0-4). Fouled Out_Newby, Hill. Rebounds_Milwaukee 34 (Lucas 10), Cleveland St. 42 (Patton 10). Assists_Milwaukee 12 (Lucas 5), Cleveland St. 14 (Patton 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, Cleveland St. 25.
