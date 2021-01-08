On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Milwaukee 94, IUPUI 70

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 2:15 pm
< a min read
      

IUPUI (1-3)

Goss 3-6 2-5 8, Burk 3-17 2-2 9, Depersia 1-1 2-3 5, Harvey 6-13 4-6 18, Seay 5-8 1-2 12, Minnett 4-10 0-0 11, LaStrap 1-3 0-0 2, Carrasco 0-0 0-0 0, Shirley 1-1 0-0 2, McClure 0-0 0-0 0, Pandev 1-1 1-1 3, Georgiadis 0-0 0-0 0, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 12-19 70.

MILWAUKEE (4-2)

Coleman 2-6 2-2 8, Wilbourn 2-3 3-4 7, Gholston 5-7 3-3 15, Lucas 5-14 3-4 14, Thomas 4-7 0-0 9, Simms 10-13 7-9 32, Newby 1-3 0-0 3, Hancock 1-4 1-2 4, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Pappas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 19-24 94.

Halftime_Milwaukee 44-38. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 8-27 (Minnett 3-6, Harvey 2-7, Depersia 1-1, Seay 1-4, Burk 1-8, LaStrap 0-1), Milwaukee 13-23 (Simms 5-6, Gholston 2-2, Coleman 2-3, Thomas 1-1, Newby 1-2, Hancock 1-4, Lucas 1-4, Wilbourn 0-1). Rebounds_IUPUI 32 (Goss 8), Milwaukee 35 (Simms 6). Assists_IUPUI 10 (Depersia 4), Milwaukee 19 (Lucas 8). Total Fouls_IUPUI 20, Milwaukee 17.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires