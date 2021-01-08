Milwaukee 94, IUPUI 70

IUPUI (1-3)
Goss 3-6 2-5 8, Burk 3-17 2-2 9, Depersia 1-1 2-3 5, Harvey 6-13 4-6 18, Seay 5-8 1-2 12, Minnett 4-10 0-0 11, LaStrap 1-3 0-0 2, Carrasco 0-0 0-0 0, Shirley 1-1 0-0 2, McClure 0-0 0-0 0, Pandev 1-1 1-1 3, Georgiadis 0-0 0-0 0, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 12-19 70.
MILWAUKEE (4-2)
Coleman 2-6 2-2 8, Wilbourn 2-3 3-4 7, Gholston 5-7 3-3 15, Lucas 5-14 3-4 14, Thomas 4-7 0-0 9, Simms 10-13 7-9 32, Newby 1-3 0-0 3, Hancock 1-4 1-2 4, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Pappas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 19-24 94.
Halftime_Milwaukee 44-38. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 8-27 (Minnett 3-6, Harvey 2-7, Depersia 1-1, Seay 1-4, Burk 1-8, LaStrap 0-1), Milwaukee 13-23 (Simms 5-6, Gholston 2-2, Coleman 2-3, Thomas 1-1, Newby 1-2, Hancock 1-4, Lucas 1-4, Wilbourn 0-1). Rebounds_IUPUI 32 (Goss 8), Milwaukee 35 (Simms 6). Assists_IUPUI 10 (Depersia 4), Milwaukee 19 (Lucas 8). Total Fouls_IUPUI 20, Milwaukee 17.
