Milwaukee, IUPUI meet in conference play

Milwaukee (6-5, 5-4) vs. IUPUI (3-6, 2-6)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Milwaukee battles IUPUI. Milwaukee won 81-80 in overtime at Cleveland State in its last outing. IUPUI lost 100-72 loss at home against Wright State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 69 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Te’Jon Lucas has directly created 49 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 79.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. IUPUI has 32 assists on 80 field goals (40 percent) across its previous three games while Milwaukee has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

