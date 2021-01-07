On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee plays Utah, seeks 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Utah Jazz (4-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Utah.

Milwaukee went 56-17 overall with a 30-5 record at home a season ago. The Bucks averaged 118.7 points per game last season, 18.3 on free throws and 41.4 from deep.

Utah finished 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 6.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).

Jazz: Juwan Morgan: out (health protocols), Jarrell Brantley: out (not with team).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

