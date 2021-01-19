Minnesota 76, Nebraska 71

MINNESOTA (3-7)
Sissoko 3-11 1-2 8, Sconiers 5-9 0-0 10, Hubbard 5-10 3-4 18, Powell 4-12 4-4 15, Scalia 4-13 2-2 14, Bagwell-Katalinich 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 1-3 3-4 6, Borowicz 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 13-16 76
NEBRASKA (7-5)
Cravens 2-7 2-4 6, Cain 3-6 1-2 7, Haiby 7-21 9-11 25, Porter 3-5 0-0 7, Scoggin 6-17 0-1 16, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Stewart 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 12-18 71
|Minnesota
|10
|29
|20
|17
|—
|76
|Nebraska
|20
|22
|19
|10
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 15-32 (Sissoko 1-1, Hubbard 5-9, Powell 3-8, Scalia 4-10, Mershon 1-3, Smith 1-1), Nebraska 9-23 (Haiby 2-4, Porter 1-3, Scoggin 4-11, Brown 1-4, Stewart 1-1). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Scalia 6), Nebraska 13 (Cain 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Sissoko 5-9), Nebraska 40 (Haiby 6-12). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Nebraska 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
