Minnesota 77, Purdue 72

PURDUE (6-7)
Diagne 3-6 5-6 11, Farquhar 1-7 0-0 2, Layden 7-11 0-0 17, Moore 7-18 5-5 20, Traylor 5-12 2-3 12, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 2-4 0-0 4, Doumbia 1-3 0-0 2, Hardin 1-4 0-0 2, Shaya Kyle 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 12-14 72
MINNESOTA (5-7)
Sissoko 8-14 1-1 17, Sconiers 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 4-14 4-5 12, Scalia 10-17 4-4 30, Smith 2-4 4-6 8, Bagwell-Katalinich 1-3 1-2 3, Mershon 2-3 1-2 5, Borowicz 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 15-20 77
|Purdue
|20
|9
|24
|19
|—
|72
|Minnesota
|17
|18
|20
|22
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Purdue 4-19 (Layden 3-6, Moore 1-6, Traylor 0-2, Grant 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, Hardin 0-3), Minnesota 6-15 (Sconiers 0-1, Powell 0-3, Scalia 6-10, Borowicz 0-1). Assists_Purdue 13 (Layden 3), Minnesota 15 (Powell 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 38 (Diagne 6-10), Minnesota 36 (Sissoko 3-5). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Minnesota 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
