Minnesota 85, Penn St. 76

MINNESOTA (4-7)

Sissoko 7-17 1-1 15, Sconiers 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 6-12 4-4 18, Powell 4-11 5-6 16, Scalia 7-17 2-2 21, Bagwell-Katalinich 4-6 0-0 8, Mershon 2-6 3-6 7, Borowicz 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 15-19 85

PENN ST. (4-7)

Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Camden 1-6 0-0 3, Cash 10-18 2-2 22, Burke 3-13 0-0 8, Hagans 1-3 0-0 2, Marisa 10-22 2-3 25, Beverley 3-6 2-3 8, Sabel 3-5 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-73 6-8 76

Minnesota 21 20 12 32 — 85 Penn St. 19 20 21 16 — 76

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-29 (Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 2-8, Powell 3-6, Scalia 5-12, Mershon 0-1, Borowicz 0-1), Penn St. 8-27 (Camden 1-1, Burke 2-10, Hagans 0-1, Marisa 3-9, Beverley 0-3, Sabel 2-3). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Powell 8), Penn St. 16 (Beverley 8). Fouled Out_Penn St. Cash. Rebounds_Minnesota 48 (Mershon 6-8), Penn St. 39 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Penn St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_180.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.