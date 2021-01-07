On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mississippi 62, Auburn 58

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:30 pm
AUBURN (5-6)

Jordan 2-5 0-2 4, Levy 6-10 0-0 13, Patton 2-6 0-0 6, Rice 1-4 0-0 2, Scott-Grayson 9-16 2-2 23, Coulibaly 2-6 0-0 4, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Lowery 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 2-2 2, Wells 1-4 2-2 4, Reese 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 6-8 58

MISSISSIPPI (7-1)

Austin 10-17 4-5 25, Kitchens 3-4 0-2 6, Johnson 2-5 3-3 7, Reid 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Douglas 1-3 0-0 2, Nesbitt 1-2 5-6 7, Collins 3-8 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-49 13-18 62

Auburn 8 15 13 22 58
Mississippi 16 16 16 14 62

3-Point Goals_Auburn 6-21 (Jordan 0-3, Levy 1-5, Patton 2-4, Rice 0-2, Scott-Grayson 3-5, Reese 0-2), Mississippi 5-12 (Austin 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Reid 1-1, Smith 0-1, Collins 3-7). Assists_Auburn 18 (Robinson-Nwagwu 6), Mississippi 19 (Johnson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 28 (Team 2-6), Mississippi 34 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Auburn 15, Mississippi 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_851.

