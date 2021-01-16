On Air: Federal News Network program
Mississippi St. 72, Florida 69

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:20 pm
FLORIDA (6-4)

Castleton 7-13 2-3 16, Duruji 2-4 0-0 4, Appleby 4-7 11-11 20, Locke 3-10 0-0 8, Mann 6-17 1-2 14, Ruzhentsev 1-4 0-0 3, Glover 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Osifo 0-2 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 14-16 69.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-5)

Ado 5-5 1-2 11, J.Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, T.Smith 11-13 5-10 27, Molinar 5-13 2-2 13, Stewart 4-15 3-4 11, D.Smith 2-6 1-2 5, Matthews 1-4 0-2 2, Post 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 13-24 72.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida 5-19 (Locke 2-6, Appleby 1-3, Ruzhentsev 1-3, Mann 1-5, Duruji 0-2), Mississippi St. 1-8 (Molinar 1-1, Matthews 0-1, D.Smith 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2, Stewart 0-3). Rebounds_Florida 22 (Castleton 7), Mississippi St. 43 (T.Smith 14). Assists_Florida 11 (Mann 6), Mississippi St. 14 (D.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Florida 17, Mississippi St. 15.

