Missouri 61, Florida 58

MISSOURI (6-5)

Frank 2-8 4-5 8, Williams 7-16 2-3 16, Blackwell 4-11 6-10 14, Dembele 2-10 3-6 7, Troup 1-6 3-4 5, Dufficy 1-5 0-0 3, Dickson 3-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 18-28 61

FLORIDA (9-7)

Dut 2-4 0-1 4, Briggs 6-19 6-8 19, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Rickards 3-16 0-0 7, Smith 4-17 6-11 14, Merritt 2-3 0-3 4, Chang 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 2-4 0-2 6, Farrell 0-1 0-0 0, Toonders 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-71 12-25 58

Missouri 17 12 13 19 — 61 Florida 11 10 17 20 — 58

3-Point Goals_Missouri 3-17 (Frank 0-3, Blackwell 0-3, Dembele 0-4, Troup 0-2, Dufficy 1-3, Dickson 2-2), Florida 4-25 (Dut 0-1, Briggs 1-8, Moore 0-2, Rickards 1-5, Smith 0-3, Merritt 0-1, Rainey 2-4, Farrell 0-1). Assists_Missouri 6 (Troup 3), Florida 10 (Smith 3). Fouled Out_Florida Moore. Rebounds_Missouri 47 (Blackwell 6-16), Florida 54 (Toonders 6-13). Total Fouls_Missouri 20, Florida 21. Technical Fouls_Missouri Blackwell 1. A_621.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.