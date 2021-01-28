Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Missouri 61, Florida 58

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

MISSOURI (6-5)

Frank 2-8 4-5 8, Williams 7-16 2-3 16, Blackwell 4-11 6-10 14, Dembele 2-10 3-6 7, Troup 1-6 3-4 5, Dufficy 1-5 0-0 3, Dickson 3-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 18-28 61

FLORIDA (9-7)

Dut 2-4 0-1 4, Briggs 6-19 6-8 19, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Rickards 3-16 0-0 7, Smith 4-17 6-11 14, Merritt 2-3 0-3 4, Chang 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 2-4 0-2 6, Farrell 0-1 0-0 0, Toonders 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-71 12-25 58

Missouri 17 12 13 19 61
Florida 11 10 17 20 58

3-Point Goals_Missouri 3-17 (Frank 0-3, Blackwell 0-3, Dembele 0-4, Troup 0-2, Dufficy 1-3, Dickson 2-2), Florida 4-25 (Dut 0-1, Briggs 1-8, Moore 0-2, Rickards 1-5, Smith 0-3, Merritt 0-1, Rainey 2-4, Farrell 0-1). Assists_Missouri 6 (Troup 3), Florida 10 (Smith 3). Fouled Out_Florida Moore. Rebounds_Missouri 47 (Blackwell 6-16), Florida 54 (Toonders 6-13). Total Fouls_Missouri 20, Florida 21. Technical Fouls_Missouri Blackwell 1. A_621.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA satellites helped save 304 lives in 2020