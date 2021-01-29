Missouri St. looks for road win vs Indiana St.

Missouri State (9-3, 5-3) vs. Indiana State (8-7, 5-5)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its fourth straight win over Indiana State at Hulman Center. Indiana State’s last win at home against the Bears came on Jan. 27, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key has averaged 14.8 points and five rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Bears, Isiaih Mosley has averaged 22.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 17.1 points and 9.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mosley has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 42 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

WINNING WHEN: Indiana State is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Sycamores are 3-7 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have averaged 21.2 foul shots per game this season.

