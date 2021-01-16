On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Mitchell carries Rhode Island past George Mason 80-60

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:31 pm
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhel Mitchell tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rhode Island to an 80-60 win over George Mason on Saturday.

Fatts Russell had 18 points for Rhode Island (7-7, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Antwan Walker added 17 points and nine rebounds.

George Mason scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jordan Miller had 22 points for the Patriots (6-6, 2-4). Tyler Kolek added 13 points. Javon Greene had nine rebounds and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

