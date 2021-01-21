On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

MLS SuperDraft Selections

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 4:04 pm
< a min read
      
First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids (from Houston), Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

5. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston (from Colorado thru Chicago), Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City (from Portland thru LA Galaxy), Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indiana

11. Austin (from Montreal), Freddy Kleemann, d, Washington

12. San Jose, Thomas Williamson, f, California

        Read more Sports News news.

13. N.Y. Red Bulls, Luther Archimede, f, Syracuse

14. Los Angeles FC, Daniel Trejo, f, California State, Northridge

15. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Nicky Hernandez, m, Southern Methodist

16. LA Galaxy (from Portland), Josh Drack, f, Denver

17. Minnesota (from NYCFC), Justin McMaster, f, Wake Forest

18. Minnesota (from Toronto), Nabilai Kibunguchy, d, California, Davis

19. Orlando City (from Philadelphia), Rio Hope-Gund, d, Georgetown

20. Nashville, Irakoze Donasiyano, f, Virginia

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

21. Austin (from Colorado thru Dallas), Aedan Stanley, d, Duke

22. Orlando City, Brandon Hackenberg, d, Penn State

23. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Javain Brown, d, South Florida

MORE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|25 National 8(a) Association Virtual Day...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s