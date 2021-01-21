MLS SuperDraft Selections

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech
2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest
3. Colorado Rapids (from Houston), Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson
4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson
5. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest
6. Houston (from Colorado thru Chicago), Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington
7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia
8. Orlando City (from Portland thru LA Galaxy), Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown
9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron
10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indiana
11. Austin (from Montreal), Freddy Kleemann, d, Washington
12. San Jose, Thomas Williamson, f, California
13. N.Y. Red Bulls, Luther Archimede, f, Syracuse
14. Los Angeles FC, Daniel Trejo, f, California State, Northridge
15. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Nicky Hernandez, m, Southern Methodist
16. LA Galaxy (from Portland), Josh Drack, f, Denver
17. Minnesota (from NYCFC), Justin McMaster, f, Wake Forest
18. Minnesota (from Toronto), Nabilai Kibunguchy, d, California, Davis
19. Orlando City (from Philadelphia), Rio Hope-Gund, d, Georgetown
20. Nashville, Irakoze Donasiyano, f, Virginia
21. Austin (from Colorado thru Dallas), Aedan Stanley, d, Duke
22. Orlando City, Brandon Hackenberg, d, Penn State
23. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Javain Brown, d, South Florida
