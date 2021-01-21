On Air: Meet the Press
MLS SuperDraft Selections

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 2:59 pm
First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids, Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

5. D.C. United, Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston, Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City, Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indy Eleven / Indiana

