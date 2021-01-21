MLS SuperDraft Selections

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech
2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest
3. Colorado Rapids, Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson
4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson
5. D.C. United, Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest
6. Houston, Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington
7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia
8. Orlando City, Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown
9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron
10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indy Eleven / Indiana
