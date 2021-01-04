Monday’s Scores

On Air: America in the Morning
By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 11:32 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 44, Union 28

Annandale 72, Fairfax 50

Chilhowie 63, Holston 59

Edison 55, Wakefield 53

Falls Church 55, TJ-Richmond 46

Fluvanna 74, Orange County 68

Freedom (South Riding) 52, Woodgrove 35

Freedom (W) 58, Gar-Field 52

Lake Braddock 91, West Potomac 56

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Rural Retreat 40

Rock Ridge 72, Potomac Falls 52

Skyline 55, William Monroe 50

South Lakes 60, James Madison 54

Stone Bridge 52, Riverside 38

Woodstock Central 49, Brentsville 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blue Ridge School vs. North Cross, ppd.

Cave Spring vs. Salem, ppd.

Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

GW-Danville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Liberty Christian vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Narrows vs. Bath County, ccd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 54, Union 46

Chantilly 68, Washington-Lee 19

Chilhowie 48, Holston 38

Cumberland 61, Franklin 17

Fairfax 45, Annandale 19

George Marshall 68, John Lewis High School 26

Honaker 61, Lebanon 25

Hopewell 44, Prince George 30

James Madison 69, South Lakes 43

James Monroe 47, Skyline 42

Oakton 49, James Robinson 35

Orange County 57, Fluvanna 52

Victory Christian Academy 48, Great Hope Baptist 29

West Potomac 56, Lake Braddock 27

William Monroe 47, Skyline 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Giles, ppd.

Bath County vs. Narrows, ccd.

Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ccd.

Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Salem vs. Cave Spring, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

