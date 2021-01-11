Monday’s Scores

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 11:32 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 85, Ridgeview 54

Amherst County 39, Rustburg 29

Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Summit Christian Academy 40

Bland County 45, Galax 42

Dominion 46, Loudoun Valley 41

Eastern View 66, Courtland 54

King George 56, Chancellor 52

Lebanon 65, Honaker 59, OT

Liberty Christian 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 59

Lloyd Bird 73, Cosby 39

Lord Botetourt 78, Parry McCluer 64

Monacan 64, Powhatan 45

Narrows 88, Chilhowie 61

Norfolk Collegiate 81, Peninsula Catholic 69

Page County 53, Clarke County 48

Patriot 71, Unity Reed High Schoo 54

Regents 80, Ridgeview Christian 31

Richlands 56, Virginia High 53

South County 70, James Robinson 43

South Lakes 55, McLean 44

Tuscarora 71, Heritage (Leesburg) 66

Twin Springs 44, Holston 41

W.T. Woodson 48, West Springfield 39

Washington-Lee 65, Langley 48

Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74

Woodbridge 79, Freedom (W) 48

York 79, New Kent 64

Yorktown 75, Herndon 73

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Riverheads, ppd.

Bassett vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Rustburg, ppd.

Salem vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hopewell 54, Dinwiddie 38

King George 56, Chancellor 52

Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 26

Monacan 66, Powhatan 34

Page County 48, Clarke County 36

Park View-Sterling 37, Independence 35

Patriot 54, Unity Reed High Schoo 33

Radford 58, Giles 51

Richlands 53, Virginia High 48

Ridgeview 61, Abingdon 48

South Lakes 49, McLean 33

West Potomac 68, Mount Vernon 28

West Springfield 56, W.T. Woodson 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Auburn, ppd.

Amherst County vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Bassett vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Rustburg, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Tunstall, ppd.

Salem vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

