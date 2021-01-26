Monday’s Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 12:30 am
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 63, Mechanicsville High School 60

Auburn 74, Eastern Montgomery 37

Battlefield 40, Osbourn 29

Carmel 68, Benedictine 57

Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 39

Centreville 75, Mount Vernon 44

Chancellor 67, Caroline 64

Christiansburg 64, Blacksburg 56

E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 45

East Rockingham 67, Eastern Mennonite 66

Falls Church 45, Justice High School 37

Gate City 69, Virginia High 25

Goochland 69, Windsor 43

Graham 60, Marion 38

Grundy 62, Twin Valley 34

Hanover 73, Patrick Henry-Ashland 60

Honaker 81, Council 31

Kempsville 57, Tallwood 49

Landstown 91, First Colonial 28

Langley 74, James Robinson 65

Liberty Christian 73, Rustburg 56

Lloyd Bird 66, Midlothian 59

Lord Botetourt 72, GW-Danville 63

Monacan 53, Cosby 40

Northside 62, William Byrd 49

Oakton 72, Chantilly 37

Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 35

Patriot 73, Unity Reed High Schoo 54

Powhatan 69, Clover Hill 62

Princess Anne 56, Bayside 41

Pulaski County 53, Salem 45

Radford 90, Carroll County 52

Richlands 72, John Battle 61

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 48, Timberlake Christian 43

Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49

Union 86, Lee High 39

Wakefield 63, George Marshall 54

Westover Christian 58, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 23

William Monroe 58, Madison County 34

Woodbridge 51, Forest Park 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carver Academy vs. Charles City County High School, ccd.

Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Edison vs. John Lewis High School, ppd.

Osbourn Park vs. John Champe, ppd.

Riverside vs. Briar Woods, ppd.

Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 40, Mechanicsville High School 36

Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 40

Battlefield 35, Osbourn 30

Blacksburg 43, Christiansburg 22

Brookville 43, Heritage-Lynchburg 22

Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 12

Chancellor 59, Caroline 31

Chantilly 31, Oakton 20

E.C. Glass 46, Amherst County 31

Edison 58, John Lewis High School 22

Forest Park 47, Woodbridge 28

Gate City 49, Virginia High 37

George Marshall 69, Wakefield 26

George Mason 62, Brentsville 37

George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Fort Chiswell 36

Greenbrier Christian 44, Peninsula Catholic 30

Grundy 52, Twin Valley 31

Holston 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42

Hopewell 49, Petersburg 48

James Madison 57, Westfield 32

Lloyd Bird 42, Midlothian 38

Matoaca 70, Dinwiddie 28

Meadowbrook 61, Thomas Dale 41

Nelson County 48, Appomattox 21

New Covenant 49, North Cross 12

Ocean Lakes 63, Green Run 22

Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 37

Patrick Henry-Ashland 50, Hanover 39

Patriot 50, Unity Reed High Schoo 31

Powhatan 43, Clover Hill 31

Princess Anne 83, Bayside 26

Radford 90, Carroll County 52

Salem 54, William Fleming 37

Tabb 46, Bruton 26

Tallwood 55, Kempsville 54

William Byrd 46, Northside 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Briar Woods vs. Riverside, ppd.

Centreville vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.

Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Falls Church vs. Justice High School, ppd.

John Champe vs. Osbourn Park, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

