Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 2:56 pm
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball

ALTOONA CURVE — Announced the resignation of director of communications & broadcasting Garett Mansfield.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WRs Tanner Gentry and Kenny Still to the practice squad. Activated WR Tyler Kroft from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WRs Gary Jennings and J.J. Nelson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Freedom Akinmoladun, LS Dan Godsil, S Trayvon Henderson, WRs Trenton Irwin and Scotty Washington, LB Keandre Jones, CBs Donnies Lewis and Winston Rose, HB Jacques Patrick and QB Kyle Shurmur to reserve/future contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Brian Allen off Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Jake Thomas on a one-year contract extension.

