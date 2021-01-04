Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with C Christian Bethancourt, INF Ronald Torreyes and RHPs Neftali Feliz and Michael Ynoa.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sign C Curt Casali to a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Eastern League

ALTOONA CURVE — Announced the resignation of director of communications & broadcasting Garett Mansfield.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Steve Moyers.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Evan Grills.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Announced the retirement of field manager Gregg Langbehn.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Delrick Abrams Jr., OLs Willie Wright and Willier Beavers, QB Kurt Benkert, RB Tony Brooks-James, WRs Greg Dortch and Chris Rowland, K Elliott Fry, DBs T.J. Green and Chris Williamson and DT Chris Slayton to reserve/future contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WRs Tanner Gentry and Kenny Still to the practice squad. Activated WR Tyler Kroft from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WRs Gary Jennings and J.J. Nelson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Freedom Akinmoladun, LS Dan Godsil, S Trayvon Henderson, WRs Trenton Irwin and Scotty Washington, LB Keandre Jones, CBs Donnies Lewis and Winston Rose, HB Jacques Patrick and QB Kyle Shurmur to reserve/future contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Brian Allen off Cincinnati’s practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OTs Isaac Alarcon, Eric Smith and Wiliam Sweet, DB Kemon Hall, LB Ladarius Hamilton, Cs Marcus Henry and Adam Redmond, TE Cole Hikutini, WRs Jon’Vea Johnson, Chris Lacy and Aaron Parker, DT Walter Palmore, WB Cooper Rush and CB Saivion Smith to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C/G Beau Benzschawel, ILB Curtis Bolton, C Cohl Cabral, LS Anthony Kukwa, WR J’Mon Moore and CB Brandon Williams to reserve/future contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Zack Bailey, FB Jake Bargas, T Blake Brandel, QBs Jake Browning and Nate Stanley, S Luther Kirk and CBs Tae Hayes and Cordrea Tankersley to reserve/future contracts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed Ks Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser, QB Jake Dolegala, DLs Bill Murray and Nick Thurman, OL Ross Reynolds, DB D’Angelo Foss and WRs Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber to reserve/future contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed DB Madre Harper and T Jackson Barton. Signed WR Alex Bachman, LB Trent Harris, DBs Montre Hartage, Jarren Williams and Quincy Wilson, QBs Alex Tanney and Clayton Thorson, LS Carson Tinker, Gs Kenny Wiggins and Chad Slade, TE Rysen John and RB Taquan Mizzell to reserve/future contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CBs Adonis Alexander and Tim Harris Jr., DLs Josiah Coatney and Daeshon Hall, S Chris Edwards, LB Jonas Griffith, FB Josh Hokit, WRs Jauan Jennings, Austin Proehl and Kevin White, DB Obi Melifonwu and OLs Dakoda Shepley and Isaiah Williams to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Jake Thomas on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Announced the team has opted out of the 2020-2021 season due to the financial and related implications caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

ECHL

ECHL — Announced that Orlando’s F Ben Thomson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Jan. 3 match against Florida.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges as EBUG.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Jack Sadek to Ontario Reign (AHL) effective Jan. 2.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Cedric Lacroix to active roster. Activated D Mike Lee from reserve. Placed D Scott Savage and F Cedric Lacroix on reserve. Placed F Patrick McGrath on injured reserve effective Cec. 27.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated Fs Brendan Robbins and Anthony Collins from reserve. Placed Fs Loren Ulett and Anthony Finaldi on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Mark Auk and F Mason Baptista. Signed F Andrew Sturtz to active roster. Activated Ds Charles Curti and Mikael Tam and F Drew Callin from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Brandon Fehd on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Zachary Malatesta from reserve. Placed D Tyler Nanne on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Justin Taylor to active roster. Released F Griff Jeszka. Placed F Justin Taylor on reserve.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Nick Ziccardi men’s assistant golf coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Maddie Kobelt assistant tennis coach.

