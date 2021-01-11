On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 2:55 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Charles Johnson vice president of corporate partnerships.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Mike Calitri quality assurance coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia $25,000 for violating the injury reporting rules.

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired a No. 2 overall pick in the 2020-2021 draft from Erie in exchange for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff. Acquired returning player rights to David Stockton from South Bay in exchange for the returning player rights to Dust Hannahs.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and TE Nate Wieting to a reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DT Steve McLendon and LB Devin White from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with S Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Signed WR Macho Bockru and DT Zach Houghron.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Frederik Gauthier to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Named Hayley Moore as vice president of hockey operations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Mariano Toedtli, Nicolas Pavlovich and Predro Mateo Leivas assistant coaches, Javier Vilamitjana fitness coach and Diego Navone video analyst.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster slot and future considerations.

