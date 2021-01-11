Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Charles Johnson vice president of corporate partnerships.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Mike Calitri quality assurance coach.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C/1B Chase Vallot.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Nilo Rijo. Traded RHP Michael Hope to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association of Professional Baseball for INF Trey Hair.

Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Agreed to terms with Victor Rojas on a multiyear contract to become president and general manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia $25,000 for violating the injury reporting rules.

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired a No. 2 overall pick in the 2020-2021 draft from Erie in exchange for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff. Acquired returning player rights to David Stockton from South Bay in exchange for the returning player rights to Dusty Hannahs.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Casey Tucker to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and TE Nate Wieting to a reserve/futures contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DT Steve McLendon and LB Devin White from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Kevin Minter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ts Paul Adams and Brandon Kemp, WRs Rashard Davis, Cody Hollister and Chester Rodgers, TEs Parker Hesse and Tommy Hudson, LBs Jan Johnson and Tuzar Skipper, QB DeShone Kizer, K Tucker McCann, C Daniel Munyer, DE Nate Orchard and LS Matt Orzech to reserve/futures contracts.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DTs David Bada and Devaroe Lawrence, WRs Jeff Badet, Tony Brown and Trevor Davis, DB Jordan Brown, TEs Dylan Cantrell and Dylan Cantrell, DE Jalen Jelks, RBs Javon Leake and Jonathan Williams, T Rick Leonard and K Kaare Vedvik to reserve/futures contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with S Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Signed WR Macho Bockru and DT Zach Houghron.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Frederik Gauthier to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Brandon Biro, Steven Fogarty, Brett Murray and C.J. Smith to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed Fs Brandon Gignac, Nick Merkley and Ben Street and Ds Josh Jacobs and Colton White on waivers. Assigned Fs Nate Schnarr and Brett Seney and Ds Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh and G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Gs Maxime Lagace and Alex D’Orio, D Pierre-0liver Joseph, LWs Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin, RW Anthony Angello and C Frederick Gaudreau for assignment/taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Sent Ds Teemu Kivihalme, Mac Hollowell and Timothy Liljegren, LW Pierre Engvall and RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived Ds Ashton Sautner and Guillaume Brisebois, C Tyler Graovac, RWs Loui Eriksson and Justin Bailey and LW Sven Baertschi.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Sent Ds Kaedan Korcazak, Connor Corcoran, Brayden Pachal and Jimmy Schuldt, Cs Peryton Krebs, Ben Jones, Lucas Elvenes and Jake Leschyshyn, LW Jack Dugan and Gs Dylan Ferguson and Logan Thompson to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITOLS — Sent RWs Kody Clark and Brett Leason, C Garrett Pilon and LW Joe Snivley to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Named Hayley Moore as vice president of hockey operations.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Will Lochead and G Frank Marotte to active roster. Placed D Les Lancaster on reserve. Loaned Frank Marotte to Bridgeport (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Added G Jordan Bustard as EBUG.

FORT WAYNE — Released Fs Tommy Beaudoin and Liam Murphy and G Tommy Proudlock.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Keeghan Howdeshell to active roster. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Gordon Defiel, D Nate Kallen and F Stephen Baylis to active roster. Placed D Butrus Ghafari on reserve. Released G Danny Battochio as EBUG.

WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Dominic Cormier from Rapid City.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Mariano Toedtli, Nicolas Pavlovich and Predro Mateo Leivas assistant coaches, Javier Vilamitjana fitness coach and Diego Navone video analyst.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Isaiah Parente as a homegrown player.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster slot and future considerations. Signed D Kim Moon-Hwan from K League side Busan IPark.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed M Nikki Stanton.

