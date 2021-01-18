Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Eshelman on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded INF C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia for player to be named later or cash considerations.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Archie Bradley. Designated RF Kyle Garlick for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed LB Jerod Fernandez, WR Jalen Saunders and RB Timothy Flanders.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Activated C Jack Studnicka from the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Michael Rasmusssen from the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated D Alexander Romanov from the taxi squad
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Aaron Dell off waivers from Toronto.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated C Adam Brooks from the taxi squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Named Hernan Losada head coach.
INTER MIAMI — Named Phil Neville head coach and Chris Henderson chief soccer officer and sporting director.
