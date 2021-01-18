Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Eshelman on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded INF C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia for player to be named later or cash considerations.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Archie Bradley. Designated RF Kyle Garlick for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed LB Jerod Fernandez, WR Jalen Saunders and RB Timothy Flanders.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Activated C Jack Studnicka from the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Michael Rasmusssen from the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated D Alexander Romanov from the taxi squad

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Aaron Dell off waivers from Toronto.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated C Adam Brooks from the taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Hernan Losada head coach.

INTER MIAMI — Named Phil Neville head coach and Chris Henderson chief soccer officer and sporting director.

