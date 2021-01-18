Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Eshelman on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded INF C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia for player to be named later or cash considerations.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Archie Bradley. Designated RF Kyle Garlick for assignment.

Minor League Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Mark Traylor.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Justin Wylie.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP ALex Nolan.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Kyle Hinton.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Elijah Benton, WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies, TEs Jordan Franks and Kyle Markway, CB A.J. Green, G Cordel Iwuagwu, WB Kyle Lauletta, DE Cameron Malveaux, K Matt McCrane, LB Montrel Meander, C Javon Patterson, FB Johnny Stanton and T Alex Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DTs Eric Banks and Marquise Copeland, TE Kendall Blanton, DBs Donte Deayon and Tyrique McGhee, G Jamil Demby, LS Colin Holba, WR J.J. Koski, K Austin MacGinnis, QB Bryce Perkins, LB Christian Rozeboom, DL Jonah Williams and P Brandon Wright to reserve/futures contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated DT Vita Vea to return from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed LB Jerod Fernandez, WR Jalen Saunders and RB Timothy Flanders.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Activated Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived D Michael Stone.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Michael Rasmusssen from the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated D Alexander Romanov from the taxi squad

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Aaron Dell off waivers from Toronto.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated D Jake Walman from the taxi squad. Designated LW MacKenzie MacEachern for assignment.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Activated C Fredrik Handermark from the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated C Adam Brooks from the taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated D Nicolas Hague from the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Activated LW Kristian Vesalainen and D Ville Heinola from the taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Hernan Losada head coach.

INTER MIAMI — Named Phil Neville head coach and Chris Henderson chief soccer officer and sporting director.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.