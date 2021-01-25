Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 5:07 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHPs Adam Ottavino and Frank German and cash considerations from the New York Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contract .

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Joe Hudsonon on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Sean Ryan quarterback coach and Tony Sparano Jr. offensive line assistant coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OLB Tipa Galeai, LB De’Jon Harris, G Zack Johnson, TE Isaac Nauta, DTs Willington Previlon and Anthony Rush, CB Stanford Samuels, RBs Mike Weber and RB Dexter Williams, and P Ryan Winslow.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB Devlin Hodges and S Jake Gervase to reserve/futures contracts.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDES — Signed DBs Corrion Ballard, Greg Ducre and Trae Elston, WRs George Campbell, Malik Henry and Sean Riley, OL Julian Good-Jones, LBs Tray Matthews and Shaydon Philip and DL Jarrell Owens.

HAMILTON TIGERS — Re-signed DB Cariel Brooks.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR B.J. Cunningham to a one-year contract.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed DB Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed WR Martavis Bryant.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LWs Givani Smith and Taro Hirose for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Ksimir Kaskisuo from the minor leagues to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Sent LW Nolan Foots to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Wikelman Carmona.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed head coach Brian Schmetzer to a multiyear contract extension.

