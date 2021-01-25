Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHPs Adam Ottavino and Frank German and cash considerations from the New York Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed OF Michael Brantley toa two-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contract .

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Joe Hudson on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted Sean Kugler to offensive line coach/run game coordinator and Cam Turnet to quarterbacks coach. Hired Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Sean Ryan quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. offensive line assistant coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OLB Tipa Galeai, LB De’Jon Harris, G Zack Johnson, TE Isaac Nauta, DTs Willington Previlon and Anthony Rush, CB Stanford Samuels, RBs Mike Weber and RB Dexter Williams, and P Ryan Winslow.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB Devlin Hodges and S Jake Gervase to reserve/futures contracts.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDES — Signed DBs Corrion Ballard, Greg Ducre and Trae Elston, WRs George Campbell, Malik Henry and Sean Riley, OL Julian Good-Jones, LBs Tray Matthews and Shaydon Philip and DL Jarrell Owens.

HAMILTON TIGERS — Re-signed DB Cariel Brooks.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR B.J. Cunningham to a one-year contract.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed DB Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed WR Martavis Bryant.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned G Jonas Johansson to the taxi squad. Reassigned F Rasmus Asplund and G Dustin Tokarski from the taxi squad to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LWs Givani Smith and Taro Hirose for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Ksimir Kaskisuo from the minor leagues to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Sent LW Nolan Foots to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Felipe Martins on a one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Wikelman Carmona.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed head coach Brian Schmetzer to a multiyear contract extension.

American Hockey League

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Recalled F Felix Robert from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Suspended F Alex Lavoie from team and removed from roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Alec Marsh to activer roster. Placed D Matt Petgrave on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned G Charles Williams to Hershey (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated Fs Boston Leier and Austin Farley from reserve. Placed F Phil Marinaccio and D Corbin Baldwin on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Zack Andursiak and Tristan Langan from reserve. Placed Fs Taylor Cammarata and Tad Kozun on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Andrew Sturtz from reserve. Placed Fs Mike Hedden and Hunter Garlent on Commissioner’s exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Craig Pantano and D Paul Meter to active roster. Activated F Brett Supinski from injured reserve. Activated F Mark Cooper from reserve. Placed D Jordan Klimek and F Cameron Askew on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Kevin Domingue from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Matt Alfaro, Mike Pelech, Michael Joly and Dylan MacPherson from Commissioner’s exempt list. Placed Fs Matt ALfaro and Mike Pelech on reserve. Loaned Fs Michael Joly and Dylan MacPherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.