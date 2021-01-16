Monmouth (NJ) 70, Quinnipiac 63

QUINNIPIAC (3-5)
Rigoni 5-13 5-5 19, Pinkney 2-3 6-7 10, Lewis 4-7 2-5 10, Williams 1-3 3-3 6, Chenery 1-7 0-0 2, Kortright 4-11 1-1 10, Balanc 1-5 0-0 2, Akot 0-2 0-0 0, McGuire 1-6 0-0 2, Riggins 1-2 0-0 2, Pickron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 17-21 63.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (7-4)
M.Martin 4-10 0-0 9, Hammond 2-11 3-6 8, McClary 1-9 0-2 2, Papas 3-4 6-6 13, Ruth 3-7 0-0 8, Chaput 3-6 2-2 8, Toatley 2-6 0-1 5, Gabriel 3-6 0-0 7, Rutty 2-5 0-0 4, Foster 3-6 0-0 6, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-2 0-0 0, Vuga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 11-17 70.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 6-20 (Rigoni 4-9, Kortright 1-2, Williams 1-3, Chenery 0-1, Balanc 0-2, McGuire 0-3), Monmouth (NJ) 7-15 (Ruth 2-2, Gabriel 1-2, M.Martin 1-2, Papas 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Toatley 1-4). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 40 (Rigoni 8), Monmouth (NJ) 39 (McClary, Foster 6). Assists_Quinnipiac 5 (Lewis 3), Monmouth (NJ) 13 (Hammond 4). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 17, Monmouth (NJ) 16.
