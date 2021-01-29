Monmouth (NJ) 77, Niagara 67

MONMOUTH (NJ) (8-4)
Martin 8-12 0-0 19, D.Hammond 6-15 3-4 18, McClary 1-1 1-2 3, Papas 2-6 5-5 10, Ruth 1-2 2-2 4, Chaput 0-1 2-2 2, Rutty 5-6 2-3 12, Toatley 2-6 3-4 9, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 18-22 77.
NIAGARA (6-9)
Kratholm 3-4 2-2 8, Kuakumensah 4-6 0-0 10, Nwandu 6-12 7-8 20, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, M.Hammond 3-15 0-0 6, Cintron 2-4 0-1 4, Solomon 3-9 2-4 10, MacDonald 1-3 0-0 3, Levnaic 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 23-55 15-19 67.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 9-19 (D.Hammond 3-5, Martin 3-5, Toatley 2-3, Papas 1-4, Chaput 0-1, Ruth 0-1), Niagara 6-22 (Kuakumensah 2-2, Solomon 2-4, MacDonald 1-3, Nwandu 1-4, Cintron 0-1, Levnaic 0-1, M.Hammond 0-7). Fouled Out_Martin, Kuakumensah. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 28 (Martin, Rutty 6), Niagara 28 (Kratholm 10). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 23 (Martin 5), Niagara 16 (M.Hammond 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 20, Niagara 20.
