Monsanto lifts E. Tennessee State over Furman 71-62

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:19 pm
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Damari Monsanto scored 22 points as East Tennessee State topped Furman 71-62 on Saturday.

Monsanto shot 6 for 8 from deep and added eight rebounds as ETSU bumped the Paladins from a share of second place in the Southern Conference.

Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points for East Tennessee State (9-5, 5-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory and trails streaking Wofford by a game. Silas Adheke added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Clay Mounce had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Paladins (10-5, 4-2), who have suffered back-to-back losses after being upset by VMI by a point in Wednesday. Mike Bothwell added 17 points. Noah Gurley had 13 points.

The teams split their season series as Furman defeated East Tennessee State 78-66 a week earlier.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

